Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

