Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,925 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

