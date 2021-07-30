Paloma Partners Management Co Has $666,000 Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 278.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,081 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Compugen were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $119,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 26.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

