Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,425,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

