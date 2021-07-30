Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 19,222 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of BJ opened at $50.39 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

