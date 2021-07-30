Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $653,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,775 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

