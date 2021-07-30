Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.21 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

