Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

NYSE:RBC opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.73.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

