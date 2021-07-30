Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 405,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PAM stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 112,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,455. The stock has a market cap of $863.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.