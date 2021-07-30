Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 992 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

TDOC stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,686. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.