Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 32,446 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,966. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.