Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 134 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $620.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $631.64. The company has a market cap of $295.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

