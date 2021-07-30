Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 668 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

