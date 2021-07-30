Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $9.58 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Separately, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,848. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30.

