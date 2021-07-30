PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $322.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.06. 226,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

