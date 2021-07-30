PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $340.00. The stock had previously closed at $301.98, but opened at $286.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PayPal shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 192,511 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.