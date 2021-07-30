Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $11.91

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $12.33. Pearson shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.