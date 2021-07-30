Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $11.91

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $12.33. Pearson shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

