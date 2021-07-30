Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.92. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

