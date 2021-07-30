Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.22 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 578,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 249,888 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. 33,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,078. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.