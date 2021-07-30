Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.