Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 2,295 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $230.08. 112,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.11. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

