Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.27 on Friday, hitting $2,709.54. 12,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,546.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.