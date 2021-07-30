Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 600 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.51. 18,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

