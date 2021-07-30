Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.27.

PPL stock opened at C$41.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion and a PE ratio of -47.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

