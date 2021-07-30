Pendal Group Limited Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.06.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

