Pendal Group Limited Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $98.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

