Pendal Group Limited Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AON were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 78.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $399,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

AON stock opened at $263.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $265.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.