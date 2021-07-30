Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.