Pendal Group Limited Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 230.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $425.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $425.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

