Pendal Group Limited Sells 70,907 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,907 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

