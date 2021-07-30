Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.65-3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.21.

PNR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,902. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

