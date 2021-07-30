PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 16,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,563. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.
About PetroTal
