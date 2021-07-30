PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 16,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,563. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

