Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.62.

PFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 401,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

