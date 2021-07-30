PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. PG&E updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 37,814,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,475. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

