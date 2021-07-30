PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.77.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

