Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $832.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.