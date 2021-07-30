Pi Financial Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.59. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

