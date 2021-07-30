Pi Financial Comments on Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

