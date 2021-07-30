Pi Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.