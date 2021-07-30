Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

