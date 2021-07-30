Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

PDM stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.