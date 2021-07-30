Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PDM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 615,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,819. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

