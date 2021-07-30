Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $9,441,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.