Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

