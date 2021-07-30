Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

PINS opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

