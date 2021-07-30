Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $73.11 and last traded at $73.26. Approximately 613,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,123,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Specifically, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,135,363.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,503,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

