Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.04.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

