Piper Sandler Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,034.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $24.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.93 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $24.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,470.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

