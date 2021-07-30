Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CATY stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

