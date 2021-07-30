Piper Sandler Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $269.18 on Friday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.